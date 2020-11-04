Republican Murphy wins reelection to Congress

BEAUFORT — Republican Greg Murphy sailed to a reelection victory Tuesday night in the U.S. House in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.
He celebrated his win at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Road.
“What a night, what a night,” Rep. Murphy said to a ballroom of supporters. “Thank you guys. It’s a wonderful evening. I’m still awestruck that I’m even actually a member of Congress, and it looks like I’ll be one again.”
The Associated Press called the race before 9:30 p.m. with Rep. Murphy holding more than 62% of the vote. By 11:30 p.m. with 100% reporting, he had 227,462 votes, or 63.5%, while his opponent, Democrat Daryl Farrow, had 131,011 votes, or 36.5%.
Rep. Murphy, a Greenville urologist, has served the 3rd District since 2019 after winning a special election following the death of longtime Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. That year, he defeated former Greenville Mayor Allen M. Thomas, 61.74%to 37.47%.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Murphy served in the N.C. House of Representatives 2015 to 2019.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck introduced him at his victory celebration at the Beaufort Hotel.
“Congressman Murphy, congratulations to you on your fantastic victory,” he said. “Thank you so much for being with us in Carteret County tonight. Thank you for what you have been doing for us in Washington, D.C. You are just a fantastic friend … we are delighted to be with you tonight.”
Rep. Murphy said going down the highways and byways of eastern North Carolina over the last 12 months had been a humbling experience. He had many to thank, including God, his wife of nearly 29 years, Wendy, his staff and his supporters, which included their financial support, friendship and prayers.
He recapped what he called “a very, very hard year, filled with political strife,” that featured the pandemic, the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minnesota, the challenges of dealing with social media and regular media outlets.
Rep. Murphy outlined how fractured the nation is in 2020.
“We have never had two more divergent ways of thinking about the future of the country, never, never,” he said.
His differences came in the form of U.S. Supreme Court judges, law and order, immigration, socialized medicine, socialism and abortion, he said.
He finished his speech saying, “It’s a great night for the 3rd District. I’m energized, encouraged. Those who may not have voted for me, I serve them with as much eagerness and just as much energy as everyone.”
