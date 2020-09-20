Davis, Down East fire district merger on commissioners’ agenda

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will consider approval of a merger between the Davis and Down East fire districts Monday during the panel’s regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet beginning at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom, located upstairs of the administration building in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Government Facebook page.
According to information included in the meeting agenda packet, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors met and approved a merger with the Down East Fire Department Aug. 18. In a memo to county commissioners, Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said the Davis department failed an inspection by the N.C. Department of Insurance July 21 for not meeting minimum personnel requirements.
Due to the failed inspection, Davis is set to revert to a Class 10 fire department Saturday, Sept. 26, meaning no fire protection for the Davis fire district. In response, the Davis Fire Department is seeking a merger with the Down East, which is a Class 5 fire department.
“Once done, the residents of the Davis Fire District will go from will go from a Class-7 fire protection rating to a Class-5 fire protection rating with additional savings on their homeowners’ insurance,” Mr. Rea’s memo reads, in part.
The Stacy Fire Department is not involved with the merger.
The NCDOI’s Office of the State Fire Marshal has pre-approved the new fire district map to go with the merger. If the county board approves the merger Monday, the matter will go to NCDOI for final approval.
Other items included on the agenda for the board’s meeting Monday include:
- A presentation on Project Dark Sky by Vermadel Nienstedt and Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West.
- A public hearing for a proposed text amendment to Article 6-3 of the Down East Conservation Ordinance.
- A public hearing for text amendments to multiple county ordinances to bring them into compliance with N.C. General Statute Chapter 160D.
- Appointments to various boards and commissions.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.