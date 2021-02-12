BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating a missing teenager.
Elizabeth Nicole Lewis was reported missing from her home in Davis. She is a white female, 16 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Officials did not have a description of the clothes she was wearing or say when she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Sgt. Greg Mason with the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
