ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Council announced Friday, July 29 approval to reserve a limited amount of wastewater capacity for the town's Commercial Corridor Zoning District.
Overseeing the operation is Red Bird Utility Operating Company LLC, based out of Raleigh.
The district encompasses many of the town's businesses and includes the causeway and the portion of Fort Macon Road that runs from the ABC Store to The Shepard of the Sea Lutheran Church.
The council sought assistance to provide sewer service before the land converted classifications from commercial to residential use, according to a press release.
Red Bird Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of Central States Water Resources. The company is purchasing the existing Sugarloaf Utility that provides wastewater service to the Atlantic Station Shopping Center and many other properties in Atlantic Beach.
Plans are being made to replace the existing plant in order to provide extra capacity in the Commercial Corridor District.
The new system will take approximately two years to finish, and costs will be borne by Red Bird and customers who connect to the system, according to the release.
Atlantic Beach is also working with a land planning consultant to create development guidelines for future redevelopment in the district.
