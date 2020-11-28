RALEIGH — Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, the State Library of North Carolina will host a series of online discussions to gather input regarding public libraries in North Carolina.
According to a release, the SLNC is working to guide public libraries into the future with new, statewide best practices and standards. State public library standards aim to complement local planning efforts, allowing for responses to unique community needs while ensuring a consistent level of library service statewide.
There are several online sessions scheduled based on region, but participants can sign up for whichever time suits them best.
- Northeastern N.C.: 10 a.m., Dec. 1.
- Southeastern N.C.: noon, Dec. 1.
- Northwestern N.C.: 2 p.m., Dec. 1.
- Southwestern N.C.: 10 a.m., Dec. 2.
- Triangle/Triad: noon, Dec. 2.
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg: 2 p.m., Dec. 2.
Meetings will last 45 minutes, and interested participants can register at surveymonkey.com/r/NC_Libraries.
