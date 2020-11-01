Chamber to kick off Shop the Crystal Coast campaign

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce announced it is launching the Shop the Crystal Coast campaign Sunday as a way to encourage residents to shop locally for holiday presents and gift certificates.
The initiative, which runs through Sunday, Dec. 13, is the second phase of the chamber’s Share the Crystal Coast campaign. It highlights a list of chamber businesses, and members of the public who participate can win gift certificates.
“This year has been a difficult one for many of our members, and we are taking this opportunity to encourage everyone to shop at local businesses for the holidays,” chamber program manager Anna Smith said in a news release. “Participating locations offer a wide variety of unique and useful gifts, as well as gift certificates for an experience that can be redeemed at a later date.”
When people shop at participating locations, they can submit photo entries that are converted into points. Those who accumulate enough points are in the running for a gift certificate from one of the participating businesses. Winners will be selected Monday, Nov. 16 and 30 and Monday, Dec. 14.
“We want to make this not only a successful push for shopping locally, but also a fun event,” Ms. Smith said. “Even if people do not share entries from their shopping excursions, as long as they are supporting our area establishments, we are happy for that boost to our local economy.”
There are 17 participating businesses as of Monday, and others may be added through Friday, Nov. 13. To date, participating locations include Ace Marine Rigging & Supply, All About Skin by Caron, Beaufort Historic Site Gift Shop, Captain Stacy Fishing Center and Headboats Gift Shop, Carolina Artist Gallery, Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Store, Crystal Coast Axe Throwing, Flaire Fine Home Furnishings, Genuine Amish Furniture, Island Clothing Co., Kites Unlimited & Bird Stuff etc., Lowe’s of Morehead City, Mary Kay Cosmetics – Debbie Fisher, N.C. Maritime Museum Gift Shop, Olde Beaufort Farmer’s Market, So & Sew Boutique and Treasure Trove.
All participating locations will have a flyer posted noting their involvement.
To participate, you must first purchase an item or gift certificate from any of the designated locations. Next, take a photo to show you have been shopping there and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the location and both #ShoptheCrystalCoast and #SharetheCrystalCoast. Posts must be visible to the public and include both hashtags in order to be seen and counted as an entry.
Entries can also be emailed to anna@nccoastchamber.com with the subject line “Shop the Crystal Coast.” If you first and last name is not included in your email address, include that information in the body of the message.
The photos do not have to be of the specific items that were purchased, but can show the store interior, a sales rack or other options. The photo must be an original picture and not one found online.
The final step is to repeat the process as many times as possible through Dec. 13.
Shop the Crystal Coast follows the first phase of the campaign, Taste of the Crystal Coast, which ran mid-September through October and gave 31 area food and beverage establishments a boost in sales, the chamber said.
For any questions about the Shop the Crystal Coast campaign or if you’d like your business to participate, contact Ms. Smith at anna@nccoastchamber.com or by calling the chamber office at 252-726-6350.
