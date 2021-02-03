Atlantic Beach discusses preparation for I-42 extension

ATLANTIC BEACH — The Interstate 42 extension is still coming, and Atlantic Beach officials want more coordinated planning with other municipalities and Carteret County officials.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its annual planning retreat Friday at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton and discussed the N.C. Department of Transportation project to extend I-42 from Raleigh and connect it to Highway 70 between Havelock and Newport. Mayor Trace Cooper said the council also discussed it at the 2020 retreat and generally agreed regional planning was needed in regard to the interstate project.
“I have a lot of confidence in our (Unified Development Ordinance),” the mayor said, “but in our county, we’re not prepared.”
Mayor Cooper seemed concerned about the county’s overall planning, or lack thereof, for the potential development and population growth the increased traffic from I-42 could bring.
“The growth is going to happen in the Highway 70 corridor and Beaufort, but people are going to want to go to the beach,” Mayor Cooper said.
Controlling traffic was also a concern for the council. Councilman Danny Navey said he didn’t want to see a lot of parking structures built in town.
“If we’re going to keep Atlantic Beach’s character and still adapt, we’re going to need to control it,” he said.
Councilman Harry Archer, who attended the retreat remotely via Zoom, suggested bringing in a demographic surveyor to speak with county and municipal officials about what effects to anticipate from the I-42 extension. Mayor Cooper seemed to like the idea.
“It is going to be a regional problem that needs a regional solution,” he said. “One of the benefits of being among the last places to be discovered is we can learn from other people’s mistakes.”
With the increased traffic comes the potential for more residents. Councilman Austin Waters said he thinks there will be a push to create denser residential development to accommodate prospective homeowners and renters, and some existing residents have said a town-based building inspector would be beneficial. Atlantic Beach currently relies on the county for building inspections.
“I don’t know how long it takes to get inspections done now,” Mr. Waters said, “I assume it’s fairly quick, or we’d hear more about it. To me, we’re leaving ourselves open to a contractor coming in and taking advantage of us.”
The council also intends to pursue some projects of its own this year. Mayor Cooper said one major priority is renovating the town boardwalk at the public beach access at the Circle Development District, which consists of the property directly south of the Atlantic Beach Causeway/Fort Macon Road intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods.
“The whole idea is the circle project has finally kicked in,” the mayor said, meaning property development has been picking up recently. “It’s time we took the public stuff down there and improved it so it’s as good as the private stuff.”
He said he wants the boardwalk renovation to be “more than just a few new boards.”
“I think the way to generate interest is to hold a design competition,” he suggested. “You get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to redesign the heart of your town.”
The mayor said he would draft a proposal and present it to the council at its next regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.
Encouraging more citizen participation is another priority for the council this year. With the coronavirus pandemic changing the way towns hold public meetings, online participation has been growing.
“Now that we’re getting the technology sorted out, we can get more participation online,” Mayor Cooper noted.
The council also seemed interested in having more committees, such as a town appearance and design committee. The council indicated it wants to encourage committees that will take initiative in projects and studies, rather than requiring staff to direct them.
