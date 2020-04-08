BEAUFORT — With materials from the March 3 presidential primary packed away, Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish is thankful county residents were able to visit the polls ahead of the novel coronavirus outbreak and avoid elections disruption.
As of last week, 15 states had postponed primaries in light of the outbreak. North Carolina officials delayed a Republican primary runoff in the western part of the state and the N.C. Republican Party delayed its convention in Greenville due to the pandemic.
For voters in Carteret County, officials are not immediately anticipating election changes.
“We’re planning on business as usual,” Ms. Sabadish told the News-Times Tuesday.
During the early voting period and the March primary, 18,240 voters visited the polls. Now, Ms. Sabadish said, staff is focused on other tasks.
Like other county offices, the BOE’s suite in Beaufort is closed to walk-in traffic. Staff is rotating to minimize contact while manning the phones and checking the mail, and the director said much of the ongoing work is digital and conducted by employees working from home.
April 1, the five-member board conducted its regular meeting in person, but Ms. Sabadish said the department plans to hold the Wednesday, May 6 meeting virtually.
In recent months, the board has discussed plans for future elections, precinct sizes, workers and safety and the department’s budget, which has been forwarded to the County Finance Department for consideration by county commissioners.
At the April 1 meeting, the board did take actions, approving meeting minutes and making some changes to flat-rate pay for precinct workers. Ms. Sabadish said the changes include the addition of mileage pay for officials who collect polling place supplies, which passed unanimously, and the elimination of a $25 flat fee paid to certified precinct officials.
That pay was not included when the county paid workers for the March primary, and Ms. Sabadish said the board opted to cut the fee, as the state hasn’t certified poll workers since 2008.
“New poll workers don’t have the same opportunity to become certified,” she said.
The decision to eliminate that pay affects about 20 active precinct officials, according to the director, and was opposed by board member Amy Holland.
Until preparations start for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election in July, Ms. Sabadish said staff will proceed as if nothing has changed.
“It’s really hard to tell at this point (what could change),” she noted. “…It would take initiation from the state to give us direction on what to do.”
Late last month, the State Board of Elections and Department of Motor Vehicles announced changes that allow residents to register online to vote and make changes through the DMV without requiring them to complete a DMV transaction.
The county office has not received any updates from this offer as of Monday, but the director said if the pandemic continues, voter information provided by the DMV may be slowed or stalled, as DMV offices remain closed.
County residents who need to update voter registration or take care of other business with the elections office are encouraged to do so over the phone at 252-728-8460 or via email at boemail@carteretcountync.gov. The office is scheduling in-person appointments when necessary.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
