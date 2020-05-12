BEAUFORT — Tiller School fifth-grade student Gray Fickling has won two awards from the North Carolina Poetry Society. Gray submitted poems in September 2019 that she wrote while in fourth grade to the society’s annual student poetry contest.
Out of 500 entries, Gray’s poem “If You Stayed in Cabin 6” won first place for the Joan Scott Memorial Award, and she won second place for the Travis Tuck Jordan Award for her poem “Clyde.”
She was planning to attend the awards ceremony in Southern Pines May 9 to recite her poems. She was disappointed the event was transitioned to a virtual celebration. The school held a poetry parade in her honor Friday.
“I was in total disbelief because I wasn’t sure my writing was very good, but this has given me such a confidence boost,” Gray said when asked what it was like to find out about these honors.
Gray’s mother, Beth Fickling, encouraged her to submit her poems after watching Gray recite her work at the school’s fourth grade poetry slam.
“It was an incredible event because we got to see how brave every one of the kids are. As a history instructor, I have always wanted Gray to love reading and writing, and I am so excited to see her experience this success,” her mother said.
Gray’s fourth-grade teacher, Cristina Quattrone, is especially proud of the vivid imagery in Gray’s writing.
“I love seeing the spark in our students when they realize they can paint a picture or evoke emotion by choosing just the right combination words. Poetry is my absolute favorite unit to teach because it allows students to share their hearts with the world,” Ms. Quattrone stated. “I hope Gray always remembers that she is a powerful writer.”
Gray, who also writes for her neighborhood newspaper, shares this advice with aspiring writers everywhere: “It helps to write about something you care about.”
Gray’s award-winning poems are about her experience at summer camp and her beloved dog, Clyde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.