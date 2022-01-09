School board seeks input regarding 2022-23 budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is seeking input regarding its 2022-23 budget.
County parents and residents are invited to submit comments via email, or they can appear in person during the board’s public comment period that will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
Individuals wishing to speak during the public comment time must sign in 10 minutes prior to the start of the Feb. 1 meeting.
While the public comment time is open to most subjects, the BOE would like to hear from parents and residents regarding budget issues. Board members are interested in such issues as what items should be included or excluded, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
The public comment time is limited to three minutes per person. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same interest are asked to have one individual speak on their behalf.
All individuals wishing to make comments via email must submit them to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon the day of the board meeting. Please note “Public Comment” in the email subject and provide your name and address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.