County moves ahead with special EMS district

BEAUFORT — The county is moving forward with passing control of EMS transport services to the South River/Merrimon district to Beaufort by establishing a special EMS tax district for the area.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the new special tax district during its Monday evening meeting at the administration complex in Beaufort. One person, a resident of Merrimon, spoke during the public hearing to ask a few background questions about the matter.
“I don’t really know too much about what’s going on, but I have a couple questions,” he said. “…I’m for it, I’m just a little worried about what the tax will bring us.”
County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea stepped in to give commissioners and the public a brief overview of the special South River/Merrimon EMS district, and no one else spoke during the public hearing.
The South River Fire and EMS Department announced last year it would no longer be able to provide patient transport services beginning Wednesday, July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. The department will continue to provide fire service to the district’s 605 residents, for now.
At previous board meetings, Mr. Rea presented two options to commissioners: have the county take over EMS services to the South River area or contract the service out to Beaufort EMS.
Mr. Rea found contracting the service to Beaufort to be the more cost-effective way forward, so he recommended that action to commissioners last month. The board agreed and voted in favor of finding “demonstrable demand” to keep providing EMS service to the area.
This month, the board’s 6-0 vote established the South River/Merrimon area as a special EMS tax district. The board did not set a tax rate for the district Monday, but Mr. Rea has previously stated the maximum rate is 15 cents. The paramedics would be stationed at the EMS building in South River, which must undergo about $75,000 in repairs to make it suitable for 24/7 coverage.
When Chairman Bill Smith called for a motion to adopt the resolution establishing a South River/Merrimon EMS district, no one spoke up at first. Commissioner Robin Comer finally said the matter concerned the district represented by Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, who died unexpectedly May 28.
“I think everyone is silent because this was Commissioner Robinson’s district,” Mr. Comer said. “…I do know after talking with Commissioner Robinson a lot about this, I’m sure Commissioner (Ed) Wheatly because he joined us can confirm this, he felt like this was a move that needed to be taken for the benefit of the citizens in this district. Paramedic services is paramount to safety and health.”
The board voted 6-0 to establish the special tax district. The tax rate will be set when the final fiscal year 2020-21 budget is adopted later this month.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
