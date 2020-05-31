BEAUFORT – Multiple units reported to a structure fire at 1300 Ann St. in Beaufort around 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the family. Beaufort Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said the fire originated in a bedroom and the County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing report.
