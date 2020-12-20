Cape Carteret commissioners reject offer to purchase waterfront property

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night rejected by 3-2 vote an offer for Cape Carteret to purchase three-quarters of an acre of Bogue Sound waterfront property for $304,000 over a five-year period.
The vote followed a long discussion during the town commission’s monthly meeting, conducted on GoToMeeting.
Commissioners Mike King and Don Miller voted to proceed with the purchase, while commissioners Jim Nalitz, Steve Martin and Jeff Waters voted against.
The property is at the end of Lejeune Road and is owned by Dennis Del Mauro. Commissioners discussed the purchase during several closed sessions in recent months before bringing it before the public last month in open session.
In a public hearing then, residents who spoke were just as divided as the board, with some in favor and others arguing there are far more important needs in the town, such as stormwater management and street improvements. Residents were worried about increased traffic, as well.
Mr. King wanted the town to buy the land, as it could be used for a boat ramp in Bogue Sound when the town’s lease of a boat ramp facility at the end of Manatee Street expires in 2031, if not before. The town charges annual fees for residents’ and property owners’ use of that facility.
Mr. Del Mauro’s offer to sell the town the Lejeune property expires Thursday, Dec. 31.
“This will be sold if we don’t act on it,” Mr. King said. “I think this is the one chance we have” to buy waterfront property before the existing lease expires.
But other commissioners said the town couldn’t afford it in the face of the other needs. Mr. Martin said it would require a 1.65-cent property tax increase to pay for it.
“The (Manatee) lease is through 2031,” he said. “And we can’t have two boat ramps in one canal, it won’t work,” he added, referring to a private ramp just across from the Lejeune property. That one is for residents in the surrounding neighborhood, and users pay for the upkeep through fees.
Before his vote against the purchase, Mr. Waters cited the cost of addressing the town’s stormwater management needs. He said the Lejeune property is nice, suitable for a park, but not a need.
“I don’t feel this is the time to do this,” he said.
Mr. King said the Lejeune property could be used as a park but would be backup site for a boat ramp if the town couldn’t get a long-term extension of the lease of the Manatee site.
Paxon Holz, who owns the Manatee Street property, spoke in the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and urged the board to proceed with the Lejeune purchase.
But Wayne Truax, also speaking during public comment, argued against it. He lives across the canal from the property. He decried the board and town staff’s “lack of transparency” in planning the purchase.
Zach Steffey, town manager, didn’t argue for or against the purchase, but presented “due diligence” information Mr. Martin had criticized him for not presenting at the November board meeting, the first time the possible sale went public.
Mr. Steffeysaid work in the interim by the town’s engineer, John Freshwater, and his own contacts with the state Division of Coastal Management, indicated the site would be suitable for a boat ramp.
In the end, though, the commission majority wasn’t convinced the purchase was a good idea. Mr. Nalitz cited the potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood and the competition of a town-owned boat ramp at the site with the privately owned ramp across the canal.
“I’m doubtful,” he said of the property’s potential to be useful as a park.
The property was the landing site of the old ferry that ran between Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle. Mr. Del Mauro told the News-Times he thought town ownership was the highest and best use for the property as it had deep water access, a septic tank permit and an existing building that could be renovated.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
