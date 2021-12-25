State fisheries managers accepting input on southern flounder amendment

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County fishermen, both commercial and recreational, and others have an opportunity to provide input on proposed state southern flounder regulations, including phasing out large mesh gill nets.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an online listening session about the Draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The listening session prefaces three N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committee meetings where public comment will be accepted.
At the listening session, division staff will present details of the draft amendment and allow the public opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be recorded and posted on the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
The webpage is available at www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/information-southern-flounder-amendment-3.
The draft Amendment 3 contains a suite of management options to implement comprehensive, long-term measures to achieve sustainable harvest in the southern flounder fishery. One of these options is to phase out anchored large-mesh gill nets.
The DMF included a decision document with the draft Amendment 3. According to this document, not allowing harvest from a single gear wouldn’t affect the southern flounder stock in a quota-based fishery.
“Harvest by all gears can be allowed if the total harvest level doesn’t exceed the TAL (total allowable landings) and dead discards and harvest combined don’t exceed the TAC (total allowable catch),” the document said. TAC is the annual recommended catch for a species or species group, while the TAL is total amount of fish that may be harvested in a given year or season in a fishery.
While the DMF has included phasing out gill nets as an option for Amendment 3, it said in the decision document it’s unknown how effort would shift in and outside the southern flounder fishery if this happened.
“At this time, the division doesn’t have a recommendation,” the DMF said, “and will consider public and AC (advisory committee) input on the issue.”
Other proposed measures in Amendment 3 include the following:
· Sustainable harvest.
· Increased recreational harvest.
· Inlet corridors.
· Adaptive management.
· Sector allocations.
· Slot limits.
The following week after the listening session, three MFC advisory committees will meet to review and accept public comment on the draft amendment. The northern regional advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The southern regional advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 and the finfish advisory committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The advisory committees will meet by web conference and in person at the DMF central district office at 5284 Highway 70 West in Morehead City. Those who wish to speak during the public comment sessions must preregister by 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.
Preregistration is required for both in-person and web conference comments. Those who attend the meetings in person will be required to wear a mask, except when giving public comment.
Links to join the advisory committee meetings are posted on the MFC advisory committees meetings webpage at www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings.
Public comment may be submitted by an online survey available at the website https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=3IF2etC5mkSFw-zCbNftGaKqeU_o7LdHtr-KB4KuUsxUMjFaSkExOFowQTg4UEVFUjFHVUVXQUo2MC4u. Comments may also be submitted by regular mail to Draft Southern Flounder FMP Amendment 3 Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
More information is available on the Information on Southern Flounder Amendment 3 webpage at www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/information-southern-flounder-amendment-3.
The MFC is scheduled to consider public comment and advisory committee input and select its preferred management measures for departmental and legislative review at its February 2022 business meeting and consider final approval of the amendment in May 2022.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
