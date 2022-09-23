BEAUFORT - A sexual harassment suit initiated in March 2021 by former Beaufort Police Sgt. Angela O’Neal against the town’s police department was recently amended to add the town’s Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. and Capt. Joel Marino as defendants.

According to public documents, O’Neal originally filed charges of discrimination with the Raleigh Area Office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on June 2, 2020, alleging violations of her civil rights.

That action was followed up by a lawsuit filed against the town by O'Neal's attorneys Dawn Mistretta and Lindsey Bullard of Green Mistretta Law on March 18, 2021, alleging unlawful employment practices based on gender discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation for the initiation of her complaints within the department.

Documents filed Aug. 26 of this year by O’Neal’s attorney added Chief Burdette and Capt. Marino.

According to O’Neal’s lawsuit detailing a timeline and specifics of the accusations, O’Neal was hired in 2014 as a part-time reserve officer with the Beaufort Police Department. She became a full-time patrol officer in 2015 and promoted to sergeant in 2018.

O'Neal has since submitted retirement paperwork, according to the town.

Information provided in the lawsuit notes that on several occasions before leaving the force, O'Neal filed internal grievances toward her co-workers and provided supporting evidence. Each time, her claims were determined to be “unfounded” and “without merit.”

According to allegations, after O'Neal complained about the disturbing behavior of Lt. David Garner, she says Capt. Troy Edwards, Marino and Burdette began to retaliate against her in various fashions.

As a direct result of their actions, O'Neal claims she has suffered damages, including lost employment opportunities, emotional distress, pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life.

Representatives for the town of Beaufort have largely denied O'Neal's claims and filed two motions to dismiss portions of the charges. Mediation between the parties was attempted but ultimately was unsuccessful.

On July 23, 2021, lawyers for both the town and O’Neal agreed to set June 15, 2022 as the cutoff date for the discovery process. This date was later extended to Oct. 18, 2022.

Both sides denied the request for further comment due to the pending nature of the lawsuit.