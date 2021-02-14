MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for local fishermen to provide input for a new app the Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program is developing.
The Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program’s citizen’s science group is asking fishermen and others to answer a questionnaire that will help in the development of a customizable mobile app to allow fishermen to share information about what they catch.
The questionnaire can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/citizen_science_app. It asks fishermen about what features they would like to see in the app.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is participating in this program. According to the DMF’s Wednesday announcement, it will take about 15 minutes to answer the questions.
“Questionnaire responses should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15,” the DMF said.
The questionnaire is a precursor to upcoming workshops. For more information about the app and the upcoming meetings, interested participants may visit safmc.net/cit-sci/customizable-citizen-science-app/ or contact the Citizen Science Program Manager Julia Byrd by email at Julia.Byrd@safmc.net or by phone at 843-302-8439.
The DMF said its participation in the program includes developing an app that will collect flounder catch and release data to the species level.
“Knowing if fishermen can identify individual flounder species will aid in decisions regarding flounder fisheries management,” the division said.
