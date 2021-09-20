BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners narrowly voted Monday evening to accept an offer from Carolina Water Service of North Carolina to purchase the county-owned water system for $9.5 million.
The board voted 4-3 to accept the offer, with commissioners Mark Mansfield, Robin Comer, Jimmy Farrington and Ed Wheatly in favor and commissioners Chris Chadwick, Bob Cavanaugh and Chuck Shinn opposed.
A contract with the company has not been finalized.
This is a developing report.
