PELETIER — Less than a month after town resident Donna Bierly started a petition to reduce the speed limit on Peletier Loop Road from 45 mph to 35, the N.C. Department of Transportation has agreed to make the change.
Ms. Bierly this week received a letter, signed by Steve Hamilton, NCDOT District 2 traffic engineer, stating that documentation for the change is being sent to the town, and the board of commissioners will need to vote before the agency can officially put up new signs.
The board’s next meeting is Monday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall on Highway 58, but as of Wednesday, the item was not on the agenda.
Ms. Bierly, who lives on the street, said Wednesday she was “shocked and surprised” and grateful for the “lightning” speed in which NCDOT acted.
“Kids will ride bikes on our roads, people will walk and run,” she said. “I just want to mitigate the danger so another child isn’t injured. And this is what this community wants.”
She first brought the petition to the attention of the town during commissioners’ April 4 meeting.
She told the board she was seeking the change because her 11-year-old daughter was severely injured by a motorist while riding her bike on Peletier Loop Road in 2009.
In an interview after that meeting, she said that although her daughter is OK now, she still has problems, and every time she sees someone riding a bike on that road, she thinks of her daughter. She suffered significant brain trauma as well as serious injuries to her hips and knees from being hit from behind by the automobile.
Cheyanne was thrown onto the windshield of the car and then across the road. The bike was mangled and lodged under the vehicle. “She was wearing a helmet, and that’s what saved her life,” Ms. Bierly said and added that her daughter has taught bike safety classes as a result.
Ms. Bierly still has the mangled bike, which she took with her as she knocked on doors to get signatures on petitions.
The issues, she said, are that almost everyone speeds over 45 mph on the 1.5-mile-long road, which connects to Highway 58 twice, and that Peletier has changed a lot, with many more children and much more traffic now than in the previous 17 years she’s lived there.
Other residents at the meeting signed the petition, and Ms. Bierly also got strong support from Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter and Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Jensen.
She also received support from state Senator Bob Steinburg, who came to her home, Carteret County Commissioner Robin Comer and N.C. Highway Patrolman Josh Weber. There were close to 200 names on the petition she sent to NCDOT, along with supporting information.
“I’m grateful for the support of this growing residential community,” she said. “I met some amazing, caring residents while walking door-to-door.”
Now she’s working and seeking community support for efforts to get NCDOT to address the dangerous intersection of Peletier Loop Road and rapidly developing West Firetower Road and to fix the crumbling roadway with no shoulder on the big curve in Peletier Loop Road.
“Chief Hunter called me yesterday and stated he will be following up with intersection and the road and curve … since it’s a public safety issue,” she said.
She believes residents want more problems addressed, including lowering the speed limit on West Firetower Road and putting sidewalks along some streets.
Ms. Bierly also said she’s buying some bike helmets for those who won’t or can’t afford to buy them.
“If the community wants to help, that’s great,” she said. “A helmet saved my daughter’s life. I would like to do more bicycle safety classes, maybe in conjunction with the highway patrol.
“I saw two kids yesterday riding bikes on Highway 58 with no helmets,” she added. “That’s terrible. I’m hoping motorists will have more respect and consideration when they see others – especially those riding bikes – and slow down.”
In conclusion, she said Wednesday, “There were days when this was very difficult, being reminded of what my daughter has dealt with.
“But the truth is, I could not wait until someone else was hurt. Watching them speed by my house was horrifying. The day I was almost hit at my mailbox was the day I decided I had to do something.”
