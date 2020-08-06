Turtle hatchlings make way to ocean before Isaias

EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle hatchlings and the town’s volunteer sea turtle patrol were busy the day before Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through inland North Carolina.
According to Dale Baquer, head of the patrol, three nests were excavated Sunday and 322 of 373 eggs hatched, an 86.3% success rate, just a little more than 24 hours before the area was buffeted by 50- and 60-mph winds and higher-than-normal tides.
The nests were the first to hatch on Emerald Isle beaches this year and are among 14 laid by loggerhead turtles this season as of Wednesday.
“It was a busy and exciting day,” Ms. Baquer said. “We had two (nests) we excavated during the day and another around midnight.”
Emerald Isle’s volunteers had dug trenches to help the tiny turtles make it from the nests to the ocean, and they made it safely as the volunteers watched and cheered.
“It was a great day,” Ms. Baquer said, and she thanked the numerous volunteers who pitched in help the endangered loggerheads.
Statewide, as of midday Wednesday, there have been 1,255 nests, of which 1,222 have been loggerheads, 23 have been green turtles, eight have been Kemp’s Ridleys and two are listed as “unknown.”
In the Carteret County area, there have been 12 nests in Atlantic Beach, 216 in the Cape Lookout National Seashore, seven in Indian Beach/Salter Path, 12 in Pine Knoll Shores, 19 in Fort Macon State Park and 15 in neighboring Hammocks Beach State Park.
As expected, almost all are loggerheads, though Pine Knoll Shores has seen one green and one Kemp’s Ridley, Indian Beach has seen one green, Atlantic Beach has had one Kemp’s Ridley and Cape Lookout has five greens.
Ms. Baquer said she still feels good about the nesting and hatching season in Emerald Isle, but admitted tropical weather is always a concern.
“We did get a little bit of ocean overwash (from Isaias’ higher-than-normal tides), but it didn’t last too long,” she said. “We’re hopeful (the unborn turtles in the nests) survived.”
The turtle patrol is a registered nonprofit, sanctioned by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and members are trained and authorized to perform all sea-turtle related duties in Emerald Isle. That includes excavating nests or moving them to higher ground when necessary.
Anyone with sea turtle issues – a found nest, tampered nests or a dead or injured turtle – can call Ms. Baquer at 252-646-8292.
To volunteer to help the turtle team, visit facebook.com/EISTP.
For more information about sea turtle nests on Bogue Banks or in North Carolina, go to seaturtle.org/nestdb/index.shtml?view=1&year=2020.
