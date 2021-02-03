Carteret County confirms 2 more COVID-related deaths Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department confirmed Wednesday two more residents have died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 40 since the onset of the pandemic last year.
In a release, officials said one individual who died was in their 70s and the other was in their 90s. According to the release, both reportedly had preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “It is important to continue to practice the 3W’s to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Carteret County surpassed 4,000 Wednesday, with health officials reporting 38 new cases since Tuesday. Since last March, the county has had 4,027 documented COVID-19 cases, of which 295 are currently considered active and 3,692 have recovered.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased by one up to three hospitalizations Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.