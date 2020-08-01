EMERALD ISLE — The town at 3 p.m. Saturday issued a state of emergency as Hurricane Isaias continued to move north toward North Carolina.
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said the latest projections indicate the storm, whether a hurricane or a tropical storm, could arrive in the area Monday or Tuesday.
Mr. Zapp stressed the town has not issued an evacuation order, but said until further notice, yard debris collection has been suspended and residents are urged to stop placing material along roads.
As he did earlier in the day Saturday, he urged residents and visitors to stay out of the ocean because of the high risk of rip currents.
Carteret County amended an existing state of emergency Saturday morning to include the potential impacts of Isaias. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency in relation to the storm Friday afternoon.
