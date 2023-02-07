PELETIER — At the suggestion of Mayor Dale Sowers, Peletier commissioners Monday night agreed to wait until next month to pick a replacement for Steven Overby who resigned from the board Jan. 12, less than one month into the second year of his first four-year term.
The board met in its monthly session in the town hall off Highway 58 and accepted Overby’s resignation by a 4-0 vote.
Mayor Sowers suggested the board members come to the March 13 meeting prepared to make nominations for people to replace Overby, who in November 2021 led the election ticket with 112 votes. When he resigned, he cited frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County town had been stymied by those with whom he had served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents.
Monday night, Mayor Sowers said that as when the board last year picked former mayor Walter Vinson to replace Walter Krause – who had resigned for health reasons – those nominated during the March meeting will be allowed to address the board and the town hall audience and say why they want to be on the board.
Commissioner Tim Quinn – who was elected at the same time as Overby – suggested that during the March meeting, the public be allowed to speak during a hearing about their choices for Overby’s replacement, but that won’t happen.
“I’m good with (only) the candidates speaking,” Quinn said after the mayor indicated he didn’t favor opening the discussion to the public.
Vinson and Quinn had some strong words of criticism Monday night for Overby who was not at the meeting.
“I’m upset with Overby,” said Vinson. “I made a mistake campaigning for him.”
He added that when elected, officials often “don’t get everything they want right when they want it. I kind of feel like he (Overby) made it personal.”
Vinson also said he has been “disturbed” by rumors he has heard about Mayor Sowers who often clashed with Overby during the latter’s time on the board. The mayor, he said, has worked hard for the town and done a good job.
Quinn, who like Vinson spoke during the commissioners’ comments section of the agenda Monday night, said Overby had “squandered” the votes of the residents who voted for him. He urged voters to not let the controversy stop them from voting in the 2023 municipal election in November.
Overby responded to Vinson’s comments Tuesday.
“He didn’t campaign for me or help me get elected,” he said. “My election … was a referendum on the poor performance by Walter (Vinson) and Dale (Sowers)” as mayor. “People want a fresh perspective but there’s not enough people in Peletier willing to step up and run for office.”
When he resigned in January, Overby told the newspaper he understood it “if some supporters feel like I let them down.” However, he added, “It was discouraging that only a handful of citizens are engaged in town decisions and the majority seem apathetic to how their tax dollars are spent, and people need to hold their elected officials accountable going forward.”
Overby, among other things, had pushed for the town to adopt its own land-use plan instead of relying on the county’s plan, to join the N.C. League of Municipalities and to hire a full-time county sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town under contract, as is done in nearby Cedar Point.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
