Tiller School receives grant to fund First LEGO League

BEAUFORT — Tiller School, a tuition-free charter elementary school in Beaufort, received a $1,000 North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Maxine and Don McCall Endowment grant Nov. 1.
The grant will help fund a school First LEGO League. The league introduces science, technology, engineering, and math to children ages 4 to 16 through fun, hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experiences through a guided, global robotics program. The funds will provide robots, materials, training and challenge classroom packets.
The First Lego League is located in 110 countries, with more than 670,000 participants and 3,700 events.
The theme this year focuses on the future of transportation and addresses modern global challenges related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 9, focused on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization and furthering innovation.
In a press release, Tiller School curriculum coordinator DeAnne Rosen thanked the endowment for the grant.
“As a school community committed to creating and fostering 21st Century learning skills including creativity, collaboration, flexibility, leadership, and communication, we appreciate this opportunity for our students to engage in a program so well aligned with Tiller School's mission and vision,” she said.
Academically and intellectually gifted coordinator Dana Pingatore will facilitate this year’s LEGO League Cargo Connect Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.