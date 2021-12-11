Tiller School receives grant to fund First LEGO League

Tiller School students hold up a sign recently thanking North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma for awarding their school the Maxine and Don McCall Endowment grant. The students are, back row from left, Danica Avon, Emmie Woodruff, Natalie Dale and Reagan Taylor, and front row from left, Isla Cerino, Israel Linarte Gutierrez and Augusta Taylor. (Contributed photo)