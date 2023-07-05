CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s annual street improvement project didn’t take place in June as planned, but will get underway in July, Town Manager Frank Rush said last week.
The following of street segments are included:
- Bayshore Drive, from NC 24 to Park Avenue
- Edgewater Court, from Bogue Sound Drive to Lejeune Road and from Live Oak Street to Easy Street
- Club Court, from Bogue Sound Drive to the end
- Rock Court, from Club Point Drive to the end
- Neptune Drive, from the northern end of Holly Lane east and south to the water.
Together, those segments total about one mile. Rush originally wanted to resurface 1.8 miles of roadway, but the bids came in extraordinarily high, so he had to reduce the scope.
The town board of commissioners voted earlier this year to award the $217,00 contract for the work to Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City.
The 2023 contract is focused primarily on the Bayshore Park area of Cape Carteret, and the town plans to focus the 2024 contract on the Star Hill area, followed by the Old Cape Carteret area in 2025.
Money for the Bayshore Park work will come from State Powell Bill (gas tax) funds, the town’s general fund balance and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Rush initially included resurfacing and otherwise improving Golfin’ Dolphin Drive, one of the entrances to the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center, in the bid package, with private businesses along the dilapidated road to pay the cost. The town had estimated the cost at $40,000, but the bid came in at $95,000, forcing the town to scrap the long needed project for now.
However, Rush said earlier this year, “We’re going to continue to talk to the property owners and contractors to come up with a good solution.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.