Weather service warns rip currents, shore break likely this weekend along Carteret County beaches

NEWPORT — Hurricane Sam is staying well away from the Atlantic Coast, but Carteret County may see dangerous rip currents and shore break this weekend as a result of the storm’s activity.
The Newport National Weather Service forecasting office issued notice Thursday morning that Sam, which as of Thursday morning is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, is forecast to create dangerous, life-threatening rip current sand shore break.
An increase in swells is forecast for Friday, with the most dangerous conditions on the beaches forecast for Saturday and into Sunday.
Rip currents are dangerous currents of water that run perpendicular to a shoreline. These currents are strong enough to pull even experienced swimmers out to sea. The NWS advises swimmers caught in a rip current to relax and not to swim against the current. Instead, swim out of the current, parallel to the shore, then to shore.
Swimmers caught in a rip current who can’t escape it should float or tread water until the current lets them go. Swimmers who need help getting back to shore should yell or wave for assistance.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the latest advisory available, Sam is about 365 miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and about 730 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 27.67 inches.
According to the NHC’s forecast track, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane until Saturday morning. Between Thursday and Saturday, it’s forecast to move north, curving further to the northeast as it weakens to a non-major hurricane sometime Saturday. Sam is forecast to remain over the open ocean as it moves further northeast Saturday and Sunday.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.