Carteret County Sheriff’s Office files charges in connection to bar fight in Peletier

PELETIER — One man was charged and another is expected to be charged in connection with a fight early Sunday morning at Rookie’s Sports Bar at 1187 Highway 58 in Peletier.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jason Wank said Monday deputies were called to the bar at 12:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of a male assaulting a female outside the bar.
“During the assault another subject ran to his vehicle, retrieved a gun, and fired one round in the air in an effort to break up the fight,” Maj. Wank said in an email.
Michael McNeil, 46, of Peletier, was charged by the sheriff’s office with assault on a female and resisting arrest, Maj. Wank said. He was released from the Carteret County Jail in Beaufort after posting a $1,000 bond.
The other man involved, John Jones, 37, also of Peletier, was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for injuries sustained after being tackled by numerous patrons attempting to secure the firearm, Maj. Wank added.
Mr. Jones will face a charge of going armed to the terror of the public for firing one round from his 9mm handgun, the major said.
As of Monday morning, he had not been arrested, as the case is still under investigation.
