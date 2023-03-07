PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night chose Sonny Mason as the new commissioner on the panel, replacing Steven Overby, who resigned Jan. 12.
The 3-2 vote, with Mayor Dale Sowers breaking the tie, came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
Overby resigned less than one month into the second year of his first four-year term, citing frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County town had been stymied by those with whom he had served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents.
Monday night, Commissioner Walter Vinson nominated former planning board member Mason for the seat. Commissioner Tim Quinn nominated Donna Bierly, who last year spearheaded a successful campaign to get the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on heavily traveled Peletier Loop Road – where she lives – from 45 to 35 mph. She has lived in town for 18 years.
There were some sparks early in the process Monday night.
After Mayor Sowers called for nominations, Vinson, the town’s first mayor decades ago, quickly nominated Mason, citing his planning board experience and his 37-year residency.
Quinn then nominated Bierly and began to discuss it. Mayor Sowers said he only wanted nominations.
“I can say what I want to say,” Quinn said, and proceeded to do just that, saying he wanted to discuss the qualifications of the nominees.
He pointed out that Mason works for Dirt2Dreams LLC, a company that is building a large RV resort just outside of town, a development many Peletier residents have opposed.
Bierly, he said, has no personal agenda and has the passion and integrity necessary for the job.
Quinn called on Vinson to make a motion to allow a “straw vote” of those in the audience to see who they wanted for the position, something he said Vinson had previously indicated he would not oppose.
Vinson quickly responded he hadn’t said that and declined to make a motion.
Mayor Sowers, as he had promised, then allowed each candidate to talk to the board and audience for five minutes.
Bierly, a former federal investigator, stressed her service to the town in the past year, including hours of research on a proposed ordinance to regulate vegetative waste disposal sites in town. Emerald Isle has proposed one on property it leases off Highway 58, and the town has not yet adopted the ordinance. She also cited her work on the speed limit change, in which she went door to door and got more than 200 people to sign a petition to NCDOT.
Bierly said she hasn’t missed a town meeting in a year and has worked hard to develop relationships between the town and the county administration and board of commissioners and the state, especially NCDOT.
“I believe I can work with everyone in a positive way,” she said.
Mason said he does work for Dirt2Dreams. “I work a job” he said. “What I work for will bring quality to the town. It will be nice,” and will be a place to live for people who move to the rapidly growing area.
Carteret County Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington is a principal in Dirt2Dreams. County commissioners last year rezoned 156 acres for the RV resort, although Farrington, who was not chair of the board at the time, did not participate in the discussion and did not vote.
Mason said he has lived in Peletier 38 years, owns property and, “I’m not going anywhere.”
At the “end of the day,” he said, “we’re all here for the people of Peletier.”
When Mayor Sowers called for the vote, Quinn and Commissioner David Bragg voted for Bierly, and Vinson and Commissioner Dan Taylor voted for Mason.
Town Attorney Brett DeSelms said the board should discuss the issue, then revote.
Vinson said he agreed Bierly would make an excellent commissioner but said she had initially said she wasn’t interested in the position.
“I’ve been trying to get Sonny to run (for town commission) for 30 years,” he said. “It’s hard to turn against Sonny since I asked him.”
Mayor Sowers then spoke and said Bierly indeed “told me she didn’t want the position” and cast the tie-breaking vote for Mason.
Later in the meeting, during his monthly mayor’s comments, Mayor Sowers said that when Bierly first indicated she didn’t want the commission slot, he started working with the county to get her appointed to the planning board.
“Then she can move up to (the town commission) like most of us have,” he said.
During the public comment section of the agenda, Bierly said she was “not angry” and will not stop trying to help the town.
Another speaker, Lauren Daniel, chided the board for lack of transparency, a charge Vinson and Mayor Sowers disputed.
Mayor Sowers said Mason will be sworn in during the board’s next meeting, Monday, April 3 in the town hall.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
