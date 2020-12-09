Aquarium euthanizes popular shark

PINE KNOLL SHORES — After two years of treatment, staff at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores made the difficult decision Tuesday to euthanize a popular shark that had been on display for 10 years.
“We are saddened to announce the loss of our 400-pound, female sand tiger shark, Jolene,” officials stated on the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores Facebook page. “She has undergone two years of treatment and monitoring for dermatitis and other underlying health issues, and after exhaustive veterinary and animal care efforts, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her.”
According to aquarium Public Information Officer Danielle Bolton, Jolene’s body was transported Tuesday to N.C. State University’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City, where it underwent a necropsy by the aquarium’s veterinary team. The necropsy will “hopefully provide more answers on her condition that will help animal care teams across the country better care for their large sharks,” the Facebook page states.
Jolene arrived at the aquarium in 2010 and “has awed visitors young and old with her toothy grin,” the post states. “While we understand that loss is a part of life, it does not make it any easier. We are grateful for the 10-years we were able to provide care for this individual, an excellent ambassador for a vulnerable species.”
