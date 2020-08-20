Bogue Town Council tables rewritten zoning ordinance, new map

BOGUE — Town councilmen Monday night tabled their decision on whether to approve a rewrite of the municipal zoning ordinance and a new zoning map.
The vote came during the Bogue board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
Although some properties along Highway 24 would change from residential zoning districts to business, reflecting the increasing commercial usage along the major road, the main focus of the rewrite was to eliminate inconsistent language, repetitions and errors, according to Town Clerk Shawne Southard.
“Mostly it’s just streamlining,” she said.
Ms. Southard said the effort involved town councilmen, the Carteret County Planning Department, her predecessor Elizabeth Sweeney and the U.S. Marine Corps, which has a training facility, Bogue Field, in town and often works with the town on zoning matters.
Ms. Southard said a few residents asked questions during the required public hearing Monday night and councilmen wanted to make sure they provided the correct answers before voting. None of the speakers expressed outright opposition to the new zoning ordinance, she said.
The main question, she added, was how zoning affects property taxes.
The council will take up approval of the new zoning ordinance, as well as the new zoning map, at its meeting Monday, Sept. 21. It will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend the Aug. 17 meeting. Information here was from a report from the town clerk.
