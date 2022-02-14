Newport council approves plan for dog park on Railroad Boulevard

NEWPORT — Resident dog owners may get a new place to walk their canine companions, as town officials are now pursuing a dog park on town property.
The council met for its regular meeting Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the council talked about a resident proposal to build a dog park on town property. The council then unanimously authorized town staff to proceed to build a dog park at 3301 West Railroad Blvd.
Resident Linda Smith first brought the idea of a dog park to the council at the regular council meeting last October, and subsequent discussion garnered support from the Newport Recreational Advisory Commission. Councilman Mark Eadie said he attended the RAC’s Jan. 20 meeting.
“They couldn’t vote on it because they didn’t have all their members present,” Mr. Eadie said, “but I talked to the other members. It’s truly unanimous among the RAC members, they’re very excited to move forward.”
Councilman David Heath echoed Mr. Eadie’s statement.
“I took a look at it (the property at 3301 Railroad Boulevard),” Mr. Heath said, “it looks like an ideal spot for this.”
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said in a Friday interview with the News-Times town staff is getting price estimates for individual park features.
“We’re going to be primarily looking at any grant funding available,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at all types. Most of them are private grant opportunities.”
In other news at the meeting, during mayor and council comments, the council congratulated resident and former Indian Beach Police Chief A.J. Sutzko for his appointment to the town planning board. His appointment was part of the Thursday meeting’s consent agenda, which the council unanimously approved.
Mr. Sutzko is taking over for Dominick Spadarro, who has stepped down from the board after six years of service. Mr. Heath thanked both Mr. Sutzko and Mr. Spadarro, who were present at Thursday’s meeting, for stepping up to serve on the board and for the years of service, respectively.
“I look forward to your (Mr. Sutzko’s) contributions to our planning effort here,” Mr. Heath said.
In addition to Mr. Sutzko’s appointment, the Thursday consent agenda included five amendments to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Of these amendments, two were for the fire department budget, one to appropriate federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant funds and town fund balance for three new positions in the department and another to appropriate additional ambulance fees to cover estimated costs for the remainder of the year.
The council also unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters and consult with the town attorney. No action was taken after the council came back into open session.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
