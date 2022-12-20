MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City's focus on securing grant funding is paying off this year with tens of millions of dollars flowing into the town.
According to an overview shared by the town's finance department earlier in December, Morehead City is securing and administrating $32,965,482 in grants for fiscal year 2022.
For a town with a population of nearly 16,600 people, including those in extraterritorial jurisdiction and an operating budget of $30,300,000, this influx of grant money represents an "extraordinary opportunity," the town wrote in its quarterly newsletter, The Mullet Wrapper.
The grants will help fund priorities such as the stabilization of Sugarloaf Island, school safety, affordable housing development, wastewater upgrades and fiscal recovery post COVID-19.
Grants are not entirely free, however, and often come with requirements that involve in-depth progress reports, detailed planning and constant monitoring.
"While these grants provide exciting and positive prospects for the city, citizens, business owners and visitors alike, managing, monitoring, reporting and meeting the compliance requirements for these grants demands an incredible amount of work, surmounting the capacities of our current staff," town officials wrote.
In a regular meeting Nov. 8, Morehead City's council members voted unanimously to reopen the grant manager position to help oversee various aspects of the grant processes and secure future grants. The council also adopted a budget ordinance to pay for and support the position.
In the past, grant duties were handled by the town's planning division.
According to the official job listing, the grants manager will be responsible for planning, research, implementation, monitoring, reporting, compliance and other tasks concerning the town's grant portfolio. This position will report directly to the town's finance director/assistant city manager.
As of Dec. 20, the town was still looking for an appropriate candidate. To learn more about the job, visit www.moreheadcitync.org/jobs.
Grant Overview
The Morehead City finance department's breakdown of the current grant money is separated into various categories: police ($322,486), public works ($200,000), planning and inspections ($750,000), recreation ($45,000) and disaster recovery ($31,647,996). Included in the disaster recovery category are various environmental disaster mitigation projects, COVID-19 pandemic relief and town resiliency/infrastructure upgrades.
Police
Most of the grant money awarded to law enforcement comes in the form of subgrants through the Carteret County Board of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice to support five full-time school resource officers.
The officers whose positions are funded by $260,084 in grants are Officer Tiara Kilgore at Morehead Elementary, Officer Joseph Barnes at Morehead City Middle, Officer Danielle Lawrence at Morehead City Primary, Officer Jonathan Sloan at Bridges Alternative and Officer Chris Conger at West Carteret.
The police department also received $24,385 from a 2021 local law enforcement block grant authorized by the Governor's Crime Commission to purchase civil unrest protective equipment; $35,000 from the N.C. Regional Housing Authority and Urban Development; and $3,017 from Homeland Security in federal drug forfeiture funds.
Public Works
A $200,000 grant was awarded as part of the state's Powell Bill to help fund the building and maintenance of streets within town limits.
The town's street division currently handles 14.87 miles of alleys, 22.46 miles of sidewalks, 22.81 miles of storm drains and 50.27 miles of streets, according to the town's website.
Division activities also include debris removal from private lots and lot mowing.
Planning and Inspections
Morehead City was awarded a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division to help low-to-moderate-income families repair or rebuild their homes.
Officials applied for the grant in 2019 after at least five homes were severely damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Two of the homes involve total rebuilds, including demolition and new construction, and the others involve varying degrees of repairs, according to previous reports from town consultant Chris Hilbert. The town will also provide temporary relocation costs if needed while repairs are ongoing.
Recreation
A $45,000 grant was awarded by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to build a new kayak launch in Bogue Sound at 10th Street.
Construction began in Nov. 2021 by contractor EZ Docks of Newport and was finished in May. The site already included a boat launch, fishing pier, public beach and parking.
Paddlers at the 10th street kayak launch have easy access to the Harbor Channel and Sugarloaf Island.
The launch site is one of many for the town, with others located at 6th Street, 11th Street, 12th Street, 13th Street, 16th Street, 28th Street, Holly Lane in Mitchell Village, 608 Bay Street and from the county operated facility on Radio Island.
COVID-19 Recovery
A combined $3,065,550 was awarded to encourage fiscal recovery post COVID-19 as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
The Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by U.S. Congress and signed into law March 11, 2021, to assist the country following the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession.
Stormwater Drainage
A subgrant for $2,482,446 was awarded by the N.C. Emergency Management Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund to help with stormwater drainage improvements from 8th to 10th street along Shepard Street.
The project deals with upgrading some of the town's oldest and undersized stormwater infrastructure in an area that experiences severe repetitive flooding, according to the town's newsletter.
Morehead City will spend the next year working on the design, planning and permitting portion of the project.
Wastewater Upgrades
Morehead City received $6,000,000 from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) for wastewater treatment plant improvements to reduce copper, nickel and zinc levels in stormwater discharges in the Calico Creek drainage system.
The grant will fund the study and the construction of a metal discharge reduction method to meet Environmental Protection Agency limits.
The town also applied for an additional $5,000,000 from the NCDEQ for stormwater improvements to address stormwater quality issues west of the Calico Creek bridge.
Sugarloaf Island
A $2,000,000 grant funded by N.C. State Legislature has allowed the restoration of Sugarloaf Island to begin after decades of wave exposure and erosion have threatened the island's composition.
Located directly across the town's Harbor Channel, the island is an important barrier that protects the downtown area from natural disasters. Restoration efforts will be handled by aquatic restoration firm Sea and Shoreline.
Hazard mitigation projects being considered include the installation of offshore wave attenuation devices to block wave energy before it reaches the island, sea grass plantings to stabilize sediment and the creation of a living shoreline to build salt marsh and vegetation.
The N.C. Coastal Federation is also helping the city secure additional funding with an application of a $4,000,000 FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.
Affordable Housing
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency announced in November a sizable grant of $8,300,000 to assist with Morehead City's affordable housing issue.
The money will be used to build Elijah’s Landing Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily development on approximately 12 acres in the central business corridor of the town. The development will include one, two and three-bedroom affordable housing units built by East Carolina Community Development Inc.
Morehead City qualified for the grant after being federally determined to be “most impacted and distressed” due to Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.
The project will also be partially funded by $13.2 million through the 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit program facilitated by CAHEC Capital Equity and a HUD multifamily loan of $14.2 million.
A third round of funding is planned for 2023 and will support other types of affordable housing projects in storm-impacted areas.
Waterfront Access
A $400,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality was secured by the town to upgrade a waterfront promenade from 9th to 10th street.
The construction will be an extension of the downtown waterfront between the existing walkway at South 9th Street and the town parking area and pier at South 10th Street.
Water System Mapping
In July, The N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure awarded the town a $400,000 grant to assist with a water line asset inventory and assessment.
The goal of the grant is to understand the existing water and sewer system and document the condition of the infrastructure.
The grant is part of a larger $789,400,000 package passed by state legislators this year for water projects across North Carolina.
