Forest service conducting prescribed burn in Croatan Friday

CROATAN — The U.S. Forest Service is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Friday in the Croatan National Forest in Carteret County.
The proposed burn is 1,031 acres near Pringle Road and Highway 24. A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area and avoid Pringle Road.
The goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burns will also improve habitat for fire adapted species such as the endangered red cockaded woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem, according to USFS.
