MOREHEAD CITY – The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building.
Hurricane Florence caused damage to the roof, allowing rain to pour into the building. Everything inside the building will have to be replaced: seats, electronic equipment, curtains.
The board at Carteret Community Theater doesn’t seek to simply return the theater to its state before the hurricane, they aspire to bring it into the 21st century.
The board has made the decision to remain in the current building, but they hope to convert the current space into a true state-of-the-art performing arts center. They commented on their high hopes for the theater and their plans that include a rehearsal space, a black box theater and even a possible space for podcasts.
The board hopes that the theater will provide a variety of entertainment to the community, specifically mentioning tribute bands, plays and an expanded roster of summer camps for local children. The current summer camps run by the community theater sell out within minutes. Noting the high demand, the board expressed hopes that the new space will allow for an expansion of the camp offerings.
To achieve these goals, the community theater is seeking to launch a capital campaign to raise money for the theater building. They are currently working with Arthur Alley, which is a philanthropic consulting firm specialized in fundraising and mission development, as stated on their website.
They hope the campaign will launch within the next few months. Currently, they are accepting donations through Carteret Community Theatre | Kindful.
There are also ways to get involved beyond the financial. At the upcoming volunteer day, the theater will share volunteer opportunities. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church on Sept. 24, at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 252-544-5838.
While the building is currently unusable, the community theater continues to hold shows at other locations, such as Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College. Director Charles Pringle expressed appreciation for the support of the community and all the organizations that have lent their locations for use for summer camps and shows.
