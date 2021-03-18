MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.
Commission Chairperson Rob Bizzell contacted commission members Thursday morning to instead schedule a special meeting for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 via Webinar to revisit a flounder allocation decision made during the February MFC meeting.
Links and other information on the March 31 meeting to reconsider the Southern flounder allocation will be announced later.
Thursday’s meeting had been scheduled for the commission to review and vote on sending the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 for public and advisory committee review. The review and vote will be rescheduled.
At its February meeting, the commission selected sector harvest allocations of 70% commercial and 30% recreational for the upcoming Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. Among other management measures, Amendment 3 proposes quotas for the commercial and recreational southern flounder fisheries. The 70% commercial/30% recreational split is similar to the landings split in 2017, the terminal year of the stock assessment.
Other sector harvest allocations the commission considered included commercial/recreational splits of 70/30, 65/35, 60/30, with a 10% allotment for gigging, 60/40, and 50/50.
