NCDMF distributes $4.3M in CARES funds to commercial fishing and seafood industry participants

MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial fishermen and seafood dealers in Carteret County and elsewhere in North Carolina are getting $4.3 million in federal assistance for income losses due to COVID-19.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Feb. 17 more than $4.3 million in financial relief is on its way to eligible members of the fishing industries who sustained income losses from March to December of 2020, during the ongoing pandemic.
During the week of Feb. 14-18, the division issued funds to 265 commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operations, for-hire fishing operations, seafood dealers and processors deemed eligible for relief from the federal North Carolina Consolidated Appropriations Act Fisheries Relief Program, or CARES Act II.
According to DMF, in Carteret County, $612,763.33 in CARES funding was sent to 67 recipients. Of these recipients, 53 were commercial fishermen or aquaculture operations, three were for-hire fishermen and 11 were seafood dealers or processors.
According to the DMF, the funds were distributed among three commercial fishing and seafood industry sectors. More than 200 commercial fishermen and marine aquaculture operations received a total of $2,815,588; 36 seafood dealers and processors received $1,130.864.56 and 12 for-hire fishing operations received $439,198.44. In total, 265 commercial fishing and seafood industry participants received $4,385,651.
In August 2021, North Carolina received a net amount of $4,385,651 from CARES Act II to provide financial relief through direct payments to fishery-related stakeholder groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal law required applicants to document total loss of revenue greater than 35% as compared to the average total revenue from the same period of the previous five years to be eligible for relief.
Additionally, applicants were required to affirm that this relief, in combination with any other CARES Act-related relief received, would not result in overcompensation for their financial losses in calendar year 2020.
The DMF said in its announcement it developed a spending plan with public input for the program that was approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service in August 2021.
“Applications were accepted from Aug. 16 to Oct. 1, 2021,” the DMF said. “No relief funds could be distributed until all applications and appeals were reviewed and finalized because the funds were allocated based on the proportion (percentage) of total eligible claimed fishing loss revenue within a stakeholder group relative to the total pool of money available to that group.”
The division went on to say proportions allocated for each eligible stakeholder category differ from those initially approved in the spending plan.
“After reviewing and approving eligible applications, the greatest amount that could be awarded to eligible applicants under the for-hire operations category was $439,198.44,” the DMF said. “This amount compensated for 100% of approved losses in the for-hire operations category and left $613,357.56 unexpended.”
The CARES Act II spending plan allowed state officials managing the distribution to transfer excess funds from a fully compensated category to the category with the lowest proportional compensation, so the unexpended amount from the for-hire operations stakeholder category was reallocated to the seafood dealers and processors category. This raised the compensation for the seafood dealers and processors from 4.5% of approved losses to 9.93% of approved losses.
The allocation proportion didn’t change in the commercial fisherman and marine aquaculture operations category. Participants in that category were compensated for 28.95% of approved losses.
Additionally, $160,295 was used for division administrative costs.
Reporter Mike Shutak contributed to this article.
