Students thank Morehead City officers as part of leadership program

MOREHEAD CITY —The Morehead City Police Department got a pleasant surprise Friday when a group of West Carteret High School students delivered thank you cards and gift cards to officers.
“We really need to support our law enforcement after everything that has been going on in our nation,” WCHS freshman Connor Marsh said after helping put cards in each officer’s mail slot.
The students are members of a Scholastic Leader Academy, which is being piloted this year at the high school.
WCHS media and technology coordinator Tiffany Mayo, one of the club’s sponsors, said last year several high school students were involved with a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Club. The school decided to integrate the business’ club into the school’s Scholastic Leader Academy. There are 39 freshmen and 13 sophomores participating this year.
“SLA students work on leadership throughout the year, but the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a part of that curriculum,” Ms. Mayor said.
The leadership program is sponsored by Chick-fil-A in Morehead City through the Chick-fil-A Foundation.
The program is a series of monthly lessons called Leader Labs that focus on specific leadership skills. The mid-point is a project called Do Good December.
Students brainstormed a need in the community and found ways during the coronavirus pandemic to meet those needs. They planned and implemented everything themselves. Students completed their projects in December and January.
Ms. Mayo said there were five student groups focused on thanking frontline workers in the community, including hospital and health care staff and local and state law enforcement. Some groups made gift packages or gave local gift cards, while other groups wrote thank you notes. Students raised money or asked for donations from local businesses.
For example, the group at the MCPD approached Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s and Purcell Foods for gift cards, which were placed in the 41 cards presented to the officers.
MCPD Capt. Tim Guthrie said students provided a card for each officer at the department.
“This is a great opportunity for young people and a wonderful gesture on their part for our first responders,” he said. “We are very, very grateful.”
MCPD Chief Bernette Morris agreed.
“As always we appreciate the love and support we receive from our community, especially the young generation,” she said. “Our goal is to continue to sustain a solid partnership with our community, to be proactive and to provide easy access to the people that service their community. We are truly thankful and blessed.”
WCHS School Resource Officer Chris Conger, too, said he appreciated students giving them support.
“It does mean a lot when any group, especially young people, thank us,” he said. “This begins a good relationship with young people. When they’re thanking us, it’s very humbling and rewarding.”
Ms. Mayo said the leadership academy is a great way to develop future community leaders.
“Students not only become more aware of issues in their local community but are part of the solution as servant leaders, a key part of the SLA curriculum,” she said. “There will be a culminating project at the end of the year called the IMPACT PROJECT. They will brainstorm ways to impact their local communities through action.”
Freshman Adie Leonard, one of the students who dropped off cards at the MCPD Friday, said she wanted to make a positive impact on her community and felt thanking officers was a good start.
“We thought it would be good to show appreciation through these rough times,” she said. “Everybody needs a pick-me-up.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.