WASHINGTON, D.C. — There’s still time to nominate people, agencies and organizations for an award for their efforts to aid in managing natural resources for climate change.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in partnership with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, announced nominations are now open for the Climate Adaptation Leadership Award.
The award recognizes outstanding efforts to increase the resilience of America’s living natural resources and the people, businesses and communities that depend on them.
According to the AFWA, the association, its members and partners are seeking nominations from individuals, agencies, businesses and other organizations to recognize exemplary leadership to reduce impacts and advance adaptation of the nation’s vital natural resources in a changing world.
The Climate Adaptation Leadership Award was established in 2016 and each year has recognized outstanding leadership in resource management, science, education, training and other goals of the National Fish, Wildlife and Plants Climate Adaptation Strategy.
Nominations will be accepted until Friday, May 15. Nomination categories include federal government, state or local government, tribal government, other organizations, broad partnerships, individual leadership, student leadership and youth leadership. Individuals, groups, organizations and government agencies are eligible to apply.
Up to eight awards will be announced in September during the AFWA Annual Meeting in Sacramento, Calif.
Fish, wildlife and plant resources provide billions of dollars in economic activity, millions of jobs and many other important benefits and services to Americans every year including food, clean water and air, building materials, storm protection, tourism and recreation. The award recognizes efforts to reduce impacts and sustain these valuable living resources and the businesses and communities that depend on them.
Led by the association and its climate adaptation committee, the award is given out each year in collaboration with federal and state government partners including NOAA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and others.
For more information about the award or how to apply, visit the Climate Adaptation Leadership Award website, fishwildlife.org/afwa-inspires/climate-adaptation-network or send an email to mjohnson@fishwildlife.org.
