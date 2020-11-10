MOREHEAD CITY — Multiple agencies were searching for a possible missing boater after a vessel was reported capsized Tuesday morning in Beaufort Inlet, according to Atlantic Beach Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur.
Those involved in the search were U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, assisted by fire and rescue units from Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Beaufort, Harkers Island, the National Park Service and Cape Lookout.
Deputy Chief Arthur said at about 12:50 p.m. no one has been found, so far, and the U.S. Coast Guard would continue searching for the possible missing person on the ocean side.
This is a developing report.
