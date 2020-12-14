Emerald Isle board sets hearing for well site lease proposal

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners agreed Tuesday night to hold a public hearing next month on a utility company’s request to lease town property for a well site, but only if a new sound system is installed and working well in the meeting room by then.
The board scheduled the public hearing on the Bogue Banks Water Corp. proposal for Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., during its next regular meeting.
The 200-by-200-foot site is behind the town recreation center and police station in McLean-Spell Park, a natural area intended primarily for walking and observing wildlife in the maritime forest. The town bought 30 acres of land for the park along Archers Creek in 2017 with the goal to keep all but about 10 acres in its natural state.
Some residents along Sound Drive near the proposed well site have objected to the clearing of the land and the installation of the well since the idea arose in February.
Tuesday night, Mayor Eddie Barber brought up the sound problems, which have plagued the town’s meetings, conducted on Facebook and GoToWebinar during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many who have participated online have complained about echoes and low volume.
“When we hear from the people on Sound Drive, I want to make sure it (the sound system) is working right,” he said. “I think it’s imperative for people to be able to hear.”
Town Manager Matt Zapp agreed and said that’s the goal. The town is using $85,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money to put a new system in the meeting room, which is beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58. The system will include new microphones, additional video monitors and audio speakers, plus improvements for acoustics, such as lowering the ceiling.
In addition, Mr. Zapp said, he plans to have a technician on hand Jan. 12 to make sure the system works well.
“They (installers) will be working through the holiday period,” Mr. Zapp said. In addition, town staff will be refurbishing the floor.
If all goes as planned, the manager said all the work will “conclude the last week of December,” but if not, the hearing “could be postponed.”
The public hearing on the proposed lease has been delayed for months because commission meetings have been held electronically, and town officials expect a large number of residents and property owners will want to participate.
One opponent, Joy Brownlow, in February cited a state study, conducted when the town bought the property, that said cutting any significant number of trees would harm the maritime forest, which serves as habitat for birds, including painted buntings.
Half of the $3 million purchase price came from the military, because the land is in the flight path of jets that use Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip for the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Much of the rest, more than $1 million, came from two state grants, which was why the study was conducted.
Other opponents of the site believe the well will be bad for aesthetics, although it will be buffered by vegetation.
Bogue Banks Water Corp. serves Emerald Isle, Salter Path and Indian Beach. Company Executive Director Seola Hill said during the Tuesday meeting the utility has 12 wells, 10 in Emerald Isle, one in Indian Beach and one in Salter Path.
A new one is needed in Emerald Isle because of increasing problems with saltwater intrusion into the aquifer that supplies the water. The company needs the new well to serve a planned reverse-osmosis water treatment plant that would remove salt before the water goes out to customers.
BBWC significantly increased water rates for customers this year, in part because of the need to upgrade the system in the face of dramatic increases in water usage. Much of that increase, Mr. Hill has said, is because of increased customer irrigation of yards. The situation has become increasingly problematic.
Mr. Hill has said the company has spent more than a year looking for a site for a new well, and potential sites have been severely limited by a lack of suitable property for sale and by saltwater intrusion.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
