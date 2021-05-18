Note: This list is updated as honors are received from universities and colleges.
Gardner-Webb University
Lee Anthony Stiles of Morehead City was named to the honor roll for the 2021 spring semester at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs.
The honor roll is composed of undergraduate college students with a grade point average of 3.5 who are enrolled for 12 to 14 hours with no grade below a “C,” or students with a grade point average of 3.2 who are enrolled for 15 or more hours with no grade below a “C.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.