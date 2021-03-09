Beaufort comprehensive plan survey closes Wednesday

BEAUFORT — Those looking to provide feedback on the future of Beaufort have a final opportunity to complete a community survey before it closes Wednesday night.
The online survey, which is part of the town’s comprehensive plan update, has been available since Feb. 10 and will wrap up Wednesday. Paper copies of the survey are due to town hall by 5 p.m. Wednesday, as well.
To participate, visit beaufortnc.org/future.
Stakeholders of all kinds are encouraged to participate, and the survey is not limited to Beaufort residents.
Questions include demographic information of respondents and a rating of priority on things like climate change, housing availability, design guidelines and more. The results will be used by Stewart Inc. as the firm helps the town update its comprehensive land-use plan.
As of Monday, the town had received 1,400 survey responses.
At a Thursday Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson said efforts were being made by the town and volunteers to reach all residents, including communities where participation in such efforts tends to be lower.
Results from the survey will be compiled and unveiled during a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.