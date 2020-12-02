Carteret County reports 21st COVID-19 death Wednesday; cases jump by 36

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Wednesday it has confirmed another report of a county resident who died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The latest reported death occurred Nov. 25 and is the 21st recorded in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic. In a release, the health department reported the individual who died was in their 60s and had preexisting health conditions.
“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this resident,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “In order to slow the spread of this virus, we should continue to social distance up to 6 feet from others who are not in our household; wear masks when around others; stay home when sick; and wash your hands often.”
The death comes amid rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County, as well as state and nationwide. The county reported 36 additional cases Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 1,966 cases since March. Active cases stand at 281 Wednesday.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also reported a jump in hospitalizations, from four reported Tuesday up to seven Wednesday.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system reported two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools to 63, as of Wednesday afternoon. The newest cases were confirmed Wednesday at Morehead City Elementary and Beaufort Middle schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.