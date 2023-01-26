CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Town Manager David Rief as an inspector for the town.
The board adopted a resolution to that effect during their monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The county does building inspection duties for the town, but the resolution notes that because of the ongoing national labor shortage and the large amount of new construction in town, efforts to focus on the condemnation and removal, where necessary, of unsafe and dilapidated buildings within the town have been stymied.
Rief told the board that state law allows the commission to “delegate other specified matters to those designated as inspectors."
Rief is a former inspector in Cape Carteret, but the resolution states that his appointment as an inspector is “for the limited purposes of identifying defects in buildings to be corrected pursuant (to state law), condemning buildings and “overseeing the administrative process to make sure condemned structures are made safe through repair or demolition, including any enforcement actions.”
The resolution also notes specifically that “No authority is granted (to Rief) for the purposes of permitting of, or the inspections of, new construction or alterations to existing buildings.”
Cedar Point last had a code enforcement officer and building inspector in 2022, but Kaitlin DeGrasse left the job in late summer of that year.
Before Rief hired DeGrasse, the town had a part-time code enforcement officer, but he departed in October 2019, and Rief handled the time-consuming duties in the interim.
