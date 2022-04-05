BEAUFORT — A Superior Court jury Tuesday rendered a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Lewis “Trey” Branche III.
The trial began March 28, with Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Josh Willey presiding. Mr. Branche was charged Sept. 4, 2018 with the murder of Kristen Bennett, his girlfriend of six years with whom he shared a home and had a son. After just under two hours of deliberation Tuesday, the jury found Mr. Branche guilty of first degree murder.
Mr. Branche now faces a sentence of life in prison without parole. Defense attorney Richard McNeil said after the trial, the case will go to appellate court in Raleigh in approximately five to six months.
On the matter of guilt or innocence, Mr. McNeil, in his closing arguments, didn't dispute Mr. Branche shot Ms. Bennett. However, he argued that the prosecution hadn't proven that his crime was premeditated and therefore asked the jury to bring back a verdict of guilty of second degree murder rather than first degree.
"The question here isn't 'whodunit,'" Mr. McNeil said, "but why...We know who the perpetrator is. The question is why."
Mr. McNeil's argument was Mr. Branche was not in a "cool state of mind" due to "weeks of building jealousy." According to Mr. McNeil, Ms. Bennett had left her job at Dollar General to instead work at several gentlemen's clubs, first as a waitress and later as a dancer.
Mr. McNeil went on to say Ms. Bennett had intended to leave Mr. Branche and had committed acts of infidelity. According to the closing argument of Assistant District Attorney David Spence, this led to a physical fight between Ms. Bennett and Mr. Branche, witnessed in front of the latter's house Aug. 14, 2018.
Later that same day, Ms. Bennett was witnessed walking down Hibbs Road. Mr. Branche encountered her while he was driving down the road after he’d dropped off their son with a relative. Mr. Spence said Mr. Branche picked her up and then took her back to his house, where he shot her and then buried her body.
Ms. Bennett was reported missing Aug. 16, 2018. Mr. Bennett was charged with an open count of murder at the time of his arrest in September 2018. According to Mr. Spence, in July 2019, a fellow prisoner testified Mr. Branche had confessed to him he’d shot Ms. Bennett and where her body was located.
"We're not saying she deserved to die," Mr. McNeil said. "We're looking at if Trey had a cool state of mind. Who couldn't feel jealousy with their significant other working in that sort of environment? This is no excuse. It's simply an explanation."
Mr. Spence, meanwhile, argued that elements of the crime showed a lack of remorse and indicated Mr. Branche had planned it. These elements included the use of a .22 caliber gun potentially to deliberately avoid leaving evidence, lying multiple times and making texts and calls to her phone, which he'd broken after her death.
Mr. Spence characterized the defense that Mr. Branche killed Ms. Bennett in a fit of jealousy as "selfish love."
"It comes down to 'if I can't have you, I'll kill you so no one else can,'" Mr. Spence said. "It's difficult to imagine the inhumanity. We just don't want to believe that kind of person exists...we don't want to believe someone could be so possessive, so jealous."
In a Tuesday press release immediately following the trial, District Attorney Scott Thomas said his office is pleased with the verdict and sentence in this case.
“We have worked closely with the victim’s family and law enforcement to achieve this conviction and sentence,” Mr. Thomas said. “Our prosecution and law enforcement team did a great job in preparing and presenting this case to the jury. Our prayers remain with the family as they continue to live with this tragic loss of Kristen.”
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in the District Attorney’s release he’s glad to see justice done in this case, and he’s hopeful that Ms. Bennett’s family can finally have closure.
“I commend our deputies and various partners who worked on this investigation,” Sheriff Buck said, “and the District Attorney’s Office and their prosecution team for all of their hard work and dedicated service.”
Mr. McNeil, meanwhile, said after the trial, he understands the jury’s verdict, but he’s still disappointed.
“I still think it (the crime) was more second degree than first degree,” he said.
