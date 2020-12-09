CARTERET COUNTY — Residents are reminded Thursday is the final day to submit comments regarding the N.C. Rate Bureau’s request to raise homeowners’ insurance rates by a 24.5% average statewide.
The NCRB, which represents companies that write insurance policies in the state, has proposed a 25% rate increase for beach and inland areas of Carteret County to take effect in August 2021. It would apply to homeowners’, renters’ and condominiums’ insurance policies, as well as wind-only policies.
The N.C. Department of Insurance, which is separate from the NCRB, can either agree with the rates as proposed or negotiate a settlement for lower rates. If a settlement can’t be reached within 50 days, the insurance commissioner will call for a hearing.
In December 2018, the NCRB proposed a statewide average increase of 17.4%, but the NCDOI negotiated and settled on a 4% average increase instead. Some areas of Carteret County saw rates increase by up to 9.8%, among the highest in the state. Those new rates took effect this May.
The required public comment period for the proposed rate increase ends Thursday night. There are four ways to provide comment:
· A public comment forum will be held to listen to public input on the NCRB’s rate increase request at the NCDOI’s second floor hearing room Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The NCDOI is located in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Proper COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.
· A virtual public comment forum will be held simultaneously with the in-person forum Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The link to this virtual forum is ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m28717b65acc9281b45e4c7bd66151e39.
· Emailed public comments should be sent by Dec. 10 to 2020Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.
· Written public comments should be mailed to Abby Spann, paralegal III, to be received by Thursday and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.
All public comments will be shared with the NCRB.
To see a specific table of proposed homeowners’ rate increases across the state, visit ncdoi.gov/documents/2020-territories-ncrb-proposed-rates.
