BEAUFORT — After hearing an appeal from seven Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School parents and students to not close their school, the County Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday calling for a study on closing MaST after the Class of 2023 graduates.
The board also scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, June 7, regarding the closure of MaST.
“Until the question is determined, a freshman class at MaST will not be enrolled for the upcoming school year. However, students will be permitted to transfer into the Class of 2023,” board member Dennis Goodwin said as he read the resolution during the board’s meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The resolution calls for Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and his staff to conduct the study. The study is to include whether similar programs can be offered at the traditional high schools. It’s also to factor in sentiments of county commissioners and Carteret Community College, where the school currently meets.
It’s also to focus on the impact on students and cost of providing additional school facilities in the event of a closure.
The board approved the resolution by a 6-1 vote, with Katie Statler opposing. Board member John McLean made the motion to pass the resolution, with Travis Day providing the second.
Ms. Statler, in opposing the motion, said, “I would support a pause and reorganization of MaST. I will not be voting in favor of the study of the closure.”
She further said, “I want to be clear, this is not the fault of the students that occupy MaST. To the students who will graduate this year, your accomplishments are amazing. Don’t look back in 20 years remembering lawsuits and crying. I hope you remember fighting for what you thought was right, linking arms with classmates and fighting for good and right.”
The resolution cites several reasons for the possible closure: the state of North Carolina failed to fund its share of the operating costs for the first two years; a question of whether the school fulfilled an expectation of offering primarily vocational and technical courses; and enrollment complications due to the uncertainty of the school’s future.
With the General Assembly last fall including $180,000 in recurring funds for MaST in its 2021-22 budget, parents, during the December board meeting, asked members to reinstate the school as it was originally intended with four grade levels. For the last two years, the board has not allowed enrollment of a freshman class, citing lack of funds from the General Assembly.
The board created a special committee in December to study whether the school should once again offer four grades. The three members who served on that committee were Mr. Goodwin, Mr. McLean and board chairman Clark Jenkins.
Parents and students on Tuesday once again appealed to the board to keep the school open and reinstate four grades.
MaST senior CeCe Johnson, who earlier in the meeting was recognized for winning numerous awards and scholarships this year, said, “I am thankful that I continued my studies at MaST because I will be graduating from Carteret Community College next month with an associate degree. I am a member of all three honor societies. I also serve as president of Sigma Delta Kappa English honor society. Not to mention I still have five years of eligibility as a track and field athlete, although I have over 70 college credits. This would not have been possible in a traditional school setting.”
She added, “Please consider all of the future students who would benefit significantly from MaST instead of dropping out of school because they don’t see another option. One size does not fit all.”
MaST senior Ridge Hayden, who has earned several automotive certifications and already landed a good paying job, said, “I don’t see a purpose in closing something like this. I just don’t see why you would do it.”
MaST senior Darby Fonner, a member of the school’s robotics team, agreed. She attributed the success of the school’s small team to the education and support students have received.
MaST parent and school board candidate Dana Mull questioned why the board continuously tries to close the school despite the fact there are more than 100 innovative and early college high schools in the state.
“Carteret County is the only county to continuously try to close the school,” she said.
Ms. Mull further said, “Why close it and then start again in a few years when you then realize it’s needed. You have done all this work to get it going so now it’s time to admit your mistakes and make it right. You have the power to do that. You can shift and adjust as needed rather than just give up. One size doesn’t fit all in education. The parents and students of Carteret County deserve the choice of this type of high school. The school is here. The funds are here. You have the power to continue to allow parents and students to have this choice.”
Parent Eugene Thompson agreed.
“We need this school. We need you to give our kids this opportunity,” he said. “The funding is there. The state has given us the funds.”
MaST junior Emily Thompson said, “Nobody should be told their school is closing.”
The school, which opened in August 2018, allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. The school has seen its share of controversy, including parents taking legal action against the school board.
The new program model for MaST, adopted by the board last year, allows students at all county public high schools to enroll, with the school system providing bus transportation for students to CCC for their various courses.
The MaST students enrolled in the original school, numbering around 90, are still attending and will be allowed to graduate with their original class, beginning in June of this year. This year’s juniors would graduate in June 2023.
