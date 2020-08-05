CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Wednesday, as well as an increase in hospitalizations related to the virus.
The latest update from officials comes as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s phase two will continue for an additional five weeks.
Carteret County officials said in their Wednesday update the total number of cases has risen by six to 339, while hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care increased from three to five.
Currently, 64 cases are considered active and six residents have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.
To date, the county has conducted 5,040 tests, according to the 4 p.m. update, posted weekdays at carteretcountync.gov.
During his Wednesday press briefing, Gov. Cooper announced the state was extending the “Safer at Home” order by another five weeks. The state has recorded more than 2,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
