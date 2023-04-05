PELETIER — Peletier has officially joined Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and Peletier in an effort to get the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) grant funds to help pay for development of a of a plan for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements in and around the four towns.
The board of commissioners voted to endorse the grant application during its monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58.
Cape Carteret Manager Frank Rush, who started the effort, last month said the total cost of developing the plan is estimated at $50,000 to $60,000, and the required local match for the planning grant is estimated at $5,000 to $6,000, which will be shared proportionally, based on population, by the four towns. Peletier’s share is $800. By comparison, Cedar Point’s share is $2,000.
Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Bogue had already endorsed the application, and the Down East Rural Transportation Planning Organization, which serves all of Carteret, Jones, and Pamlico counties, met recently and favorably recommended the application to NCDOT, which should improve chances of getting a grant.
Rural Planning Organizations (RPOs) were formed years ago to allocate transportation dollars more effectively to rural areas and engage the public in the transportation planning process.
Peletier residents have been pushing for sidewalks and bike paths for years, with increased emphasis in the last year.
The town is developing fast, with many new residential subdivisions along formerly sleepy two-lane streets like West Firetower Road and Peletier Loop Road.
One resident who has pushed for improvements is Donna Bierly, who lives on Peletier Loop Road and whose daughter was badly injured while riding her bicycle there years ago. Bierly spearheaded a successful effort in recent months to get NCDOT to lower the speed limit on the aforementioned roads from 45 to 35 mph but believes sidewalks would make it much safter for joggers and cyclists.
She recently thanked the town’s clerk, Bea Cunningham, for “stepping up to the plate and helping” in the effort to join the other towns in the grant application.
“Results will take a long time,” Bierly said. “I really appreciate Bea’s efforts and enthusiasm to help navigate this tedious process.”
The grant, if approved, would help pay for a plan that would address bicycle and pedestrian improvements not only within the towns, but potentially between them.
It is anticipated that the development of the plan would begin later in 2023.
Cedar Point, Bogue and Cape Carteret are along Highway 24, while Peletier is along Highway 58, which intersects with Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Cape Carteret.
Cape Carteret is near completion of a bike and pedestrian path, the Cape Carteret Trail, along Highway 58, Highway 24 and Taylor Notion Road. Cedar Point has long had sidewalks all along Highway 24 and is seeking bids from contractors to repair damaged sections. Neither Bogue nor Peletier have sidewalks.
In addition to improvements within the town the plan could address a number of other projects, such as:
• Construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 58.
• Construction of an overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossing along N.C. 58 to connect with Cedar Point and Western Park,
• Construction of a dedicated multi-use path leading to the Cameron Langston Bridge and over the Atlantic lntracoastal Waterway to Emerald Isle. Emerald Isle already has a multi-use path that runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along several other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.
• Extension of a multi-use path north on N.C. 58 to the North Carolina Mountains to Sea Trail and further east on N.C. 24 toward Bogue.
The grant application is being prepared by staff at the Down East Rural Transportation Planning Organization and must be submitted by Monday, April 10.
If grant funds are awarded, a planning firm will lead the effort, coordinate public input and prepare the plan for consideration by the governing bodies of each of the four towns.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
