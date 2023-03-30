CARTERET COUNTY — Jeremy Felton, 37, has dreamt of being on the popular TV game show “Jeopardy!” since he was a child. That dream will soon come true.
Felton, a former Carteret County resident who now works in Cary as a chemical applications consultant, will appear on the show Tuesday, April 18. The episode will be broadcast locally at 7:30 p.m. on WITN Channel 7.
He was not allowed to say whether he won the competition and moved on to a second round.
Felton, who graduated as the 2004 salutatorian from West Carteret High School, said he was excited to compete on the show that pits some of the nation’s most intellectually talented against each other in a fast-paced question-and-answer format.
“I don’t even remember how old I was when I started watching ‘Jeopardy!’ I just know I always liked it,” Felton, born and raised in North River, said in a telephone interview April 24. “I always thought I would just like to go on the show.”
It’s no easy feat to get on “Jeopardy,” according to Felton, who took an online exam on the show’s website the end of 2020. He said officials notified him in June 2021 that he had passed the exam and was being invited to participate in the second step, which was an interview on Zoom with several other potential contestants.
He didn’t hear back from game show officials until June 2022 that he had made it to the third step, which was mainly to see how his interview skills were and how he would respond to questions.
“There were maybe nine people in the June 2022 interview,” he said. “We did a mock game, and they did the contestant interview portion like they would do during the show.”
After that, “They told me they could call me within 18 months,” he said.
Game show officials contacted him in November 2022 and invited him to appear on the show in December. However, due to work obligations, Felton said he had to decline the December gig.
“I asked them to contact me again in early 2023,” he said. “They contacted me in January 2023, asking me if I could be on in February.”
The show was filmed in the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Feb. 7.
Felton said although it was a long and challenging process, it was worth it.
“It’s kind of like a bucket list item,” he said, adding that only about 1% of people attempting to get on “Jeopardy!” actually make it on the show.
As for how he prepared for the competition, Felton said he didn’t do a lot of last-minute preparation.
“With the uncertainty of the process, it’s kind of hard to prepare,” he said. “With the nature of my job, I have to put a lot of information in my head all the time. The main thing is I just tried to be calm and use what I know.”
He encouraged others who have had a long-time aspiration of competing on the show “to go for it.”
“I’d say if you want to take the test, it’s available on their website anytime,” he said. “If you want study guides, you can get those, too. You never know when you will advance.”
Now that he’s achieved his childhood dream, Felton said he’s thinking about setting a new goal, although he has yet to decide what that will be.
Felton added that he’s always enjoyed testing his academic skills in competitions. He competed on his middle school and high school Quiz Bowl teams, where his thirst for knowledge continued to grow.
He has always been an academic achiever, graduating as salutatorian from West Carteret High, then going on to earn his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from UNC Chapel Hill. He received his PhD in chemistry from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
He then worked six years in chemistry research at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
After finishing that job, he came back to Carteret County in 2020 in search of a new job. It was during that time he decided to focus on his dream of appearing on “Jeopardy!”
Felton has been working at his most recent job with Waters Corp. in Cary since September 2021 as a chemical applications consultant.
The soon-to-be celebrity still has relatives in Carteret County, including his mother Brenda Felton, who said she couldn’t be prouder of her son.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “He can’t even let me know what happens. I’m just so proud.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.