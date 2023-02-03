FORT MACON — The North Carolina Aquariums recently released 107 rehabilitated cold-stunned sea turtles due to stranding events in December and January.
The turtles were transported to U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon for release Jan. 31 thanks to the help of volunteers from Network for Endangered Sea Turtle (NEST) and Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (KBSTRRC), along with biologists from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Rehabilitated turtles from the N.C. Aquariums and KBSTRRC were released.
Included in the sea turtles released were North Carolina’s most common species: loggerhead, green and Kemp’s ridley. Most of the turtles were brought to rehabilitation centers because of cold-stunning, which occurs when the water temperature drops quickly before the turtles can migrate to warmer water. This condition primarily affects juveniles of the species.
The release made room in the aquariums as they continue to rehabilitate cold-stunned turtles and expect more to arrive. Currently, the Sea Turtle Assistance & Rehabilitation Center (STAR) at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island is caring for 79 cold-stunned patients. The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has eight cold-stunned turtles, and N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is caring for six.
“Each year, various stakeholders are engaged in the response to cold-stunned sea turtles in NC, including volunteer groups such as NEST and KBSTRRC, state organizations such as NCSU College of Veterinary Medicine and N.C. Aquariums, federal agencies such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service and the U.S. Coast Guard,” Matthew Godfrey, sea turtle biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said. “The successful rescue, rehabilitation and release of cold-stunned sea turtles in N.C. is possible only with the ongoing efforts of these partners.”
Sea turtles strand on North Carolina beaches throughout the year. If you find a stranded sea turtle in North Carolina call 252-241-7367 or your local stranding response team.
